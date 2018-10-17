Dennis Richard Vaira, 64

Dennis Richard Vaira, age 64, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday October 7, 2018.

Born on August 4, 1954 in Washington, Pennsylvania, Dennis spent most of his life in Southern Maryland, growing up in Bryans Road, working for many years in Waldorf, and raising his family in La Plata. He was a proud graduate of Lackey High School and the University of Maryland.

Dennis had a long career with the Barley Mortgage Company and later became a real estate developer and President of the Barley Vaira Company.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Patricia Coleman Vaira, and was a loving father to Michael (Lindsey) Vaira, Megan (Stephen) Mattingly, and Molly (Tom) Kelly, and proud “Pappy” to Savannah Vaira, Clark and Henry Mattingly, and Keira and Austin Greenhorn. He was preceded in death by his father Henry Vaira. He is also survived by his mother, Mercedes Vaira, brother David (Barbara) Vaira, sister Terri (Tony) Vaira-James, many loving in-laws, nieces, and nephews, and a host of long-time friends.

Dennis was a sports fan, an avid golfer (never mind his handicap!), bourbon connoisseur, and civil war buff. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Ocean City, Maryland, where he and his wife had a vacation home. Dennis was patient, gregarious, occasionally obstreperous, and brought joy to everyone who had the good fortune of crossing paths with him. He was a devoted family man and enjoyed life to the fullest.

A viewing will be held on Monday, October 15th from 5:00 – 8:00 pm with prayers at 6:30 pm and a funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, October 16th at 10:00 am. Both events will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Plata. A burial will follow the service at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association (online at https://www.heart.org/en/get-involved/ways-to-give) or the United Way of Charles County – Childhood Hunger

(online at http://www.unitedwaycharles.org/civicrm/contribute/transact/reset%3D1%26id%3D1).