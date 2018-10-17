Claudia Gardine Forbes, 72

Claudia Gardine Forbes, age 72 of La Plata, Maryland, died October 8, 2018 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland.

Claudia enjoyed Bingo, sewing, travel, music and dancing. She was always helping others – her home was a safe haven.

She was the daughter of Douglas Gardine and Ina Johnson Gardine.

She is survived by her sons, John Engerman (Jo Ann) and Joseph Engerman; her daughters, Janis Bryant and Vitalia Forbes; her sisters, Kathleen Gardine, Verdia Smith, Marleen Gardine, Myra Gardine, Corinne Gardine, Lila Bannis and Ingrid Gardine; and a special niece, Shanika Phillip. She is also survived by six grandchildren.

Friends received on Thursday, October 18, 2018 from 9:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11 AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Heritage Memorial Cemetery, 13472 Poplar Hill Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.

Memorials in Claudia’s name are asked to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, American Heart Association Building, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060.