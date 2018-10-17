Gladys Theresa Windsor, 90

Gladys Theresa Windsor, age 90, of Upper Marlboro, MD died on October 9, 2018 in Waldorf, MD.

Gladys was a lifelong farmer and farm owner, as well as a CCD Teacher and member at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Baden. She was a seamstress that enjoyed reading and taking care of her nieces and nephews. Gladys liked to spend time outdoors, especially walking and gardening.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel L. Windsor and Jennie Burch Windsor; her brother, Samuel Joseph Windsor; and her sister, Frances Boswell.

Gladys is survived by her sister, Emily Cecelia Gruss; and her nieces and nephews.

Her visitation will be held on October 19, 2018 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM with a wake service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel. Her funeral mass will be on October 20, 2018 at 10AM at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Baden with a burial to follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Waldorf.

Memorial contributions for Gladys can be made to the charity of your choice.