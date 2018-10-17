On Wednesday, October 10, 2018, Joseph “Big Joe” Nowak passed away surrounded by his loving family.

Joseph Charles Nowak was born in Blawnox, Pennsylvania on September 26, 1953, to Joseph Nowak and Charlotte Faye Roach. An only child, he grew up close to his family, especially his cousins, Jake and Elaine. A Boy Scout, he earned the highest rank as an Eagle Scout. He played high school football and graduated from Kane Area High School in 1971. Big Joe relocated to the Washington, DC area in early 1972 and met his future wife later that year. Joe and Linda got married on November 17, 1973. They started their family with a daughter, Nicole, born in 1976, and a son, Joey, born in 1980. He was a devoted, hard-working husband and father. As much as he loved fatherhood, his greatest joy in life was being a “Big Pop” to his seven grandchildren.

Joe spent years as an engineer, retiring from the IRS building in New Carrollton, Maryland in December 2017. Throughout his life he enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, woodworking, playing trivia (on Trivia Crack and in person), the beach, making big lasagna dinners for his family, rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and making people smile. He was a very social guy and no one was a stranger to him for long! His fun, joking personality will be remembered by everyone. Big Joe loved baseball and delighted in teaching his oldest grandson, Joseph, the game. He enjoyed photography as well, starting a photography business, JCN Digital. He liked the Baltimore Orioles and the Bowie Baysox, but his heart belonged to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Baseball Club. He photographed and became friends with many players since the beginning in 2008. He captured the first ever pitch at the stadium and his photo was used in many promotions. This was a great source of pride for him.

Survivors include his wife of almost 45 years, Linda Wagner Nowak; children, Nicole Peterson (David) and Joey Nowak (Michelle); and grandchildren, Alexandra, Joseph, Julia, Isaac, James, Aaron and Nathan.

His love and memories will live on in the hearts of his wife, children, grandchildren, extended family, and friends. It is our hope that people will find comfort in the pitch of a baseball, the telling of a joke, the flash of a camera and the warmth of a family hug.

Family and friends to gather on Monday, October 15, 2018 from 1PM until time of Memorial Service to begin at 3PM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Interment will be private.