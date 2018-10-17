Carol S. Riegler, 75, passed away on Wednesday, October 10, 2018. Born on February 1, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan, Carol was the youngest of four children born to the late Charles and Ruth Goodwin of Cookeville, Tennessee.

Carol enjoyed her life to the fullest. She always brightened a room with her warm smile and inviting personality. She loved to laugh and surprised many with her “quick wit.” Carol loved to travel, visiting many locations throughout the U.S. and abroad. She particularly enjoyed frequent gatherings with her childhood friends as they reminisced, listened to 50’s music, and laughed about the “good old days.”

Carol is survived by her five children, Eric, Tracie, Terri (Rex), Kirt (Miriam), and Kelley; five grandchildren, Brandon, Nicole, Ryan, Jonathan, and Haley; and her sister Jean McDougal.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Bill and Paul Goodwin.

A gathering and memorial service will be held at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646 on November 10, 2018. Family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. with services to begin at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Charles County (online at https://www.hospiceofcharlescounty.org).