Marjorie Joan Charron, 74, of Waldorf, MD passed away on October 10, 2018 at SagePoint Senior Living.

Marjorie was born on November 29, 1943 in Washington, DC to the late John and Marjorie Hughes.

Marjorie was a Registered Nurse having worked at Physicians Memorial, Greater Southeast and Georgetown University Hospitals. Her greatest pride came from caring for the babies in the NICU. She ended her long nursing career as the school nurse at Dr. Samuel Mudd Elementary School. She was an avid Washington Redskin’s fan and a fan of all Washington sports teams; Nationals, Capitals and Wizards. She was a loving mother and proud grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Edward Charron, Sr., two brothers; Larry Hughes and Tommy Hughes and sister, Suzie Burns.

Marjorie is survived by her son, Edward Charron, Jr. (DeAnna), daughter, Marjorie Morris (William), eight grandchildren; Casey Morris, Erin Morris, Ryan Morris, Sean Morris, Matthew Charron, Michelle Charron, Billy Bowling, Jr., and Andrew Bowling, three great-grandchildren; Brayden, Curtis and Levi and her brother, John Hughes.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 from 9:30AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM at Our Lady Help of Christians, 100 Village Street, Waldorf, MD 20602. Interment will be at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery at 2:30PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.