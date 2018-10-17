Helen Dorothy Lee (Dottie) Morton Calisti, 82

Helen Dorothy Lee (Dottie) Morton Calisti, age 82, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2018 with her family by her side.

Dottie was born on August 9, 1936 in Independence, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Gwyn and Ruby Morton. Dottie was also preceded in death by her first husband, Ellwood Shaw; three siblings, Janie Morton Hamby, Fred Morton, and Paul Morton; and her son, Randy Shaw.

She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Henry (Hank) Thomas Calisti; children, Pam Shaw Butler, Peggy Shaw Leathem, Penny Shaw Stradley [Jimmy], Ronnie Shaw [Debbie]; step-children, Tina Calisti Mudd [Jack], Tom Calisti [Denise], David Calisti; brother, James Morton; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Dottie and Hank were active members of the Greenridge Baptist Church in Clarksburg, Maryland. They cooked the Wednesday Night Church Dinners for 13 years. Dottie and Hank participated in many mission trips with the World Changers Ministry traveling to Montreal, Venezuela, Ecuador, Tennessee, and eight times to New Orleans to help rebuild after Hurricane Katrina.

Dottie worked as a Cafeteria Manager for the Montgomery County Board of Education until retirement. Her hobbies were traveling, catering, cake decorating, and raising poodles. Dottie often reminisced about her happy childhood in Independence, Virginia. Dottie is remembered as a loving, religious woman that treated everyone with kindness and loved children.

The Maryland Viewing/Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 20, 2018 from 10AM until time of the Celebration of Life Service at 11AM, officiated by Pastor Tim Simpson, at Greenridge Baptist Church, 21925 Frederick Road, Boyds, Maryland 20841. Fellowship and lunch, after the service, to be held at Greenridge Baptist Church.

The Virginia Viewing/Visitation will be held on Friday, October 26, 2018 at 11AM at Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home, 44 Dan Walters Drive, Independence, Virginia 24348. At Noon, Celebration of Life Service will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Pleasant Grove Road, Independence, Virginia 24348. Burial to follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family extends loving gratitude to Fenwick Landing Assisted Living Home for Dottie’s care for the last 5 years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Greenridge Baptist Church, 21925 Frederick Road, Boyds, MD 20841 or the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.

Arrangements by Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.