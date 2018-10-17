Vicky Lee Greer, 63

Vicky Lee Greer, age 63 of La Plata, Maryland, died October 14, 2018 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland.

Vicky was a retired school teacher and vice principal with the Charles County Public School System for 20 plus years. She was a member of the La Plata United Methodist Church, where she attended with her parents. She enjoyed time with her grandchildren and her grand-dogs. She especially loved spending time with her best friend, the late Susan Grote.

She was the daughter of Paul Swope and Eleanor Maxine Teat Swope.

She is survived by her son, John Tyler Greer (Marie); her daughter, Christina Greer Ellis (Nicholas); her brother, Paul Swope (Darlene); and her grandchildren, Connor Wright and Carter Ellis.

Friends received on Monday, October 22, 2018 from 9:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM, with Pastor Chuck Conrad officiating, at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at the La Plata United Methodist Church Cemetery in Dentsville, Maryland.