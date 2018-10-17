Page Almas Stallings, 76, of Calvert County passed away October 10, 2018. He was born June 5, 1942 in Lusby to Warren and Louise (Cochran) Stallings. Page was raised in Calvert County and attended Calvert High School. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Page married Dorothy Hall and they lived in Prince Frederick. He was employed as a builder and later owned and operated Stallings Associates with his brother Tommy. Page enjoyed history, NASCAR, going to races, shopping, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Page was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Mae Stallings, sisters Constance Wood and Ann Frisco and brothers Clifton and Russell Stallings. He is survived by his daughter Kimberly S. Stallings and her fiancée Mark Mandley of Deale, stepdaughter Tracy Bowen-Gray and husband Michael of Prince Frederick, stepsons Donnie Bowen and wife Colleen of Huntingtown and Arnie Bowen and wife Sandy of Prince Frederick, grandchildren Austin and Alexa Catterton, several step grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers Tommy, Ronnie, and Roger Stallings, all of Huntingtown, and companion Georgia Grooms.