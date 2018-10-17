Seth Wayne Beverage, 19, of King George, Virginia and formerly of Prince Frederick, Maryland passed away on October 9, 2018 in Prince Frederick, Maryland. Seth was a big hearted and very talented young man. He had a love for music that showed through his ability to play the piano and almost any instrument he ever picked up. Out going and adventurous, he also loved nature, the water, working on cars and 4 wheeling, as well as spending time with his family whom he loved deeply.

Seth is survived by his mother, Mary Jane Richardson and her husband Rick, father Lewis Wayne Beverage, Jr. and his fiancé Billie Jo Miles. Brother of Shane A. Bladen and Shannon Bladen. He is also survived by his grandmothers Phyllis Bowels and Faye Beverage, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Seth was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Lewis Wayne Beverage, Sr. and Louis Franklin Bowles.

The family will receive friends on Saturday October 20, 2018 from 3:30-4:30 PM where services will follow at 4:30 PM at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road. Interment is private.