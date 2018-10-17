Francis Roland Windsor, 77, of Lothian, MD passed away October 11, 2018 at Washington Hospital Center.

He was born October 23, 1940 in Lothian to Roland Moses and Mary Elizabeth (Howard) Windsor. He was a 1958 graduate of Southern High School. Francis married Charlotte Ann Griffith on May 27, 1961 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Francis and Charlotte built their home and raised their family on the family farm where Francis continued his work as a lifelong farmer.

He was employed at Ford Lumber Company retiring in 2003 after 44 years of service. In his younger years Francis enjoyed playing baseball, softball and bowling. Later in life he enjoyed watching sports, especially those played by his grandchildren. He also enjoyed attending tractor pulls with his sons and grandchildren, gardening, crabbing, and family gatherings.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Charlotte Ann, his children Katherine (Buster) Campbell, Donald (Julie) Windsor, Kevin (Kelly) Windsor all of Lothian, MD. In addition he is survived by eight grandchildren Robbie (Allisin) Campbell, Matthew (Monica) Campbell, Kariann Campbell, Heather (Kenny) Swanson, Michael Windsor, Catherine Windsor, Kevin Windsor, Jr, and Christopher Windsor and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers William H. Windsor of Lothian, MD and Richard T. Windsor of Silver Spring, MD.