Thomas Warren Horstkamp, 23, of Huntingtown, MD passed away on October 10, 2018 in Prince Frederick, Maryland. He was born on May 18, 1995 in Prince Frederick, MD to Robert W and the late Beverly Wood Horstkamp. He enjoyed skateboarding and playing video games. Tommy loved life, and he was a good uncle and friend.

Thomas is survived by his father, Robert Warren Horstkamp and his wife Karen, brother of, Jennifer Underwood, James Smith, Josh Brown and Lisa White. He is also survived by his grandparents, Thomas and Elsie Horstkamp, his Aunt, Tammy Cresence and her husband Gary, his cousin Samantha and many other relatives.

The family will receive friends on Friday October 19, 2018 from 10-time of the service at 11 AM at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD.

Interment will follow in Christ Church Cemetery, Port Republic, MD. Memorial contributions maybe made to Christ Church, 3100 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD 20676