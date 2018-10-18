Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

On September 20, 2018 at approximately 12:00 p.m. Trooper E. Ruggles from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, responded to Valley Drive Estates, in Lexington Park, for a report of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, Tpr. Ruggles made contact with Tanya Anita Hall, 42 of Lexington Park, who was outside a residential area yelling and causing a disturbance. A strong odor of alcohol was detected while speaking with Hall and she was not being cooperative.

There were several similar calls for service earlier the same morning involving the same person.

Hall was arrested and transported to St. Mary’s County Detention Center and charged with disorderly conduct.

