Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct at Wawa in Prince Frederick

On Friday, October 12, 2018 Deputy Ridgely of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was at the Wawa in Prince Frederick when he was approached by citizens who were concerned about a dog in a truck.

Deputy Ridgely approached the owner of the truck, John Kenneth Baione Jr., 33, of Prince Frederick, who became irate and started yelling profanities at citizens in the parking lot.

Baione was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct.

