VIDEO: Mother and 7-Year-Old Child Injured in Townhouse Fire Flown to Area Hospitals

On Thursday, October 18, 2018, at approximately 1:40 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Second District, and Hollywood, responded to 21545 Old Missouri Street, in Lexington Park for the reported townhouse fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a two-story townhouse with heavy smoke showing.

Outside the residence they located two children and their mother outside with injuries.

A 7-year-old male child, and an adult female were flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to area trauma centers. A 5-year-old male child was checked by emergency medical personel at the scene.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the estimated monetary loss of structure and contents is estimated at $15,000.

No smoke alarms or sprinklers were present or active in the house.

The fire was discovered in one of the bedrooms by occupants of the residence.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

