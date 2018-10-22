Family-Friendly Halloween Fun at Annmarie Garden on October 27

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Solomons, Maryland, will host their annual trick-or-treating parade, Halloween in the Garden, on Saturday, October 27 with a new start time of 10:00am-4pm. The community will come together for the 19th year to create this safe and family-friendly Halloween activity! Kids and their families are invited to visit more than 70 booths collecting treats and small gifts from local businesses and community organizations. Creative and interactive booths line Annmarie’s Wooded Path to make for a fun experience for costumed visitors young and old. Admission is $2.00 per person and will benefit local charities, including the American Legion’s Holiday Food Basket Program and the Annmarie Scholarship Fund. Trick-or-treating bags will be provided courtesy of Dominion Energy. A Fast Pass for $5/person is available in advance online at www.annmariegarden.org to avoid the wait in the general admission line!

Halloween in the Garden is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the beautiful fall colors in the Garden, and celebrate the change in the season by participating in this beloved Southern Maryland family tradition. The Festive decorations throughout the Garden will provide wonderful photo opportunities, so be ready to capture images to remember the day. Dress the whole family up in their Halloween finest and enjoy a day of trick-or-treating and fall fun! There will be food vendors selling family-friendly food and snacks. Visitors will also be able to shop from vendors including independent consultants, handmade crafts, and more.

Parking is free in the field adjacent to the Garden. Halloween in the Garden is a smoke-free and pet-free event, so leave your cigarettes and pets at home. Purchase a Fast Pass online for $5 per person and jump the line, or buy your ticket the day of the event for $2 per person. For additional information, call (410) 326-4640 or visit www.annmariegarden.org.