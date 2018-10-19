Firefighters Quickly Extinguishes Vehicle Fire in California

On Thursday, October 18, 2018, at approximately 9:45 a.m., firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of Patuxent Beach Road, and Kingston Creek Road for the reported vehicle fire.

Crews arrived on find a Dodge Ram pick-up truck with heavy fire showing from the hood compartment.

Five firefighters were on scene and the fire was extinguished in approximately 10 minutes.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to investigate, due to the vehicle being in motion at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported, and updates will be provided when they become available.

Photos courtesy of Bay District Volunteer Fire Department.



