Firefighters Quickly Extinguishes Vehicle Fire in California

October 19, 2018

On Thursday, October 18, 2018, at approximately 9:45 a.m., firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of Patuxent Beach Road, and Kingston Creek Road for the reported vehicle fire.

Crews arrived on find a Dodge Ram pick-up truck with heavy fire showing from the hood compartment.

Five firefighters were on scene and the fire was extinguished in approximately 10 minutes.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to investigate, due to the vehicle being in motion at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported, and updates will be provided when they become available.

Photos courtesy of Bay District Volunteer Fire Department.



This entry was posted on October 19, 2018 at 12:09 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.