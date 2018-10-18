Sheriff’s Office Warns Public of Inaccurate Rumor Being Shared on Facebook and Social Media

SMNEWSNET contacted the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, about the online rumor being shared on social media relaying a story that drivers are being attacked on local roads when they stop after being struck with objects or after driving over roadway debris.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office received a report of rocks in the road on Piney Point Road on Oct. 7, 2018, but no report of the driver being attacked. The Sheriff’s Office was indirectly notified of a reported assault on Oct. 16, 2018 at Route 235 and St. John’s Road in Hollywood, but no robbery occurred. The case is still under investigation.

At this time, there is no reason to believe the two incidents are related and we have no other reports of this nature.

If roadside attacks had been reported to the Sheriff’s Office, the Public Information Office would immediately alert the public to such activity.