One Injured in Saint Leonard After Vehicle Hits Utility Pole

On Thursday, October 18, 2018, at approximately 11:25 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the 8000 block of Mackall Road, and Cage Road in St. Leonard, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a utility pole, with power lines down causing brush fires.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway with a utility pole resting on the vehicle. One patient was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) responded out to the scene to assist in securing the power to the downed lines so firefighters could extinguish the remaining brush fires.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash, and updates will be provided when they become available.