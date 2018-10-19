Mechanicsville Man Arrested After Duck Hunters Say he Fired 10 to 20 Rounds Towards Their Boat in Persimmons Creek

On October 14, 2018 at approximately 5:30 p.m., Cpl. Kimberly Austin and Ofc. Emily Beckhart of the Maryland Natural Resources Police, received information regarding a subject shooting a firearm towards a vessel in Persimmons Creek off of the Patuxent River in St. Mary’s County,

Police made contact with the four victims on the vessel who stated that while they were on their vessel looking for duck activity, a subject wearing a grey shirt came to the water’s edge asking what they were doing in the creek. The victims told him they were looking for ducks and that they have a blind site in the creek.

According to charging documents, the male subject later identified as Allan Eugene Pulliam, 51, of Mechanicsville, stated “the f**k you do, ain’t nobody f**king hunting back here”. The victims said they told Pulliam they had a legal blind site issued by DNR, to which Pulliam replied, “well you and DNR must be out of your f**king minds”. The victims said they then saw Pulliam go into his house and a few minutes later came out with an AR-15 firearm. The victims stated Pulliam came to the water’s edge and shot approximately 10-20 shots into the water between Pulliam and the vessel. One of the victims were able to capture video of the gun shots.

Police spoke with all four victims who stated that during this incident they felt their lives were in danger and immediately left the creek. Police had the victims identify on a map as to where the incident took place on the creek, and the address came back to an address on Morgan Brother Road, in Mechanicsville.

All four victims completed a witness statement to events that occurred.

Police responded to Morgan Brother Road, and made contact with Pulliam, they asked him about the events that occurred earlier in the evening and throughout conversation he did admit to going to the water front to ask about why they were in the creek. Pulliam also stated that he did retrieve his firearm and shoot the weapon several times. All victims stated that it was shot into the water. When police asked Pulliam where the firearm was and he replied “you’re not taking my gun”.

Police then advised Pulliam that given the information and statements from witness’s that he was being placed under arrest for first degree assault.

Allan Eugene Pulliam, 51, of Mechanicsville, was charged with the following:

Second Degree Assault (4 counts)

Reckless Endangerment (4 counts)

First Degree Assault (4 counts)

Use of a Firearm during a Felony/Violent Crime

Pulliam remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status.

