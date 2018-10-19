Husband and Wife Arrested for First Degree Assault After Threatening to Shoot Victims

On Wednesday, October 17, 2018, at approximately 8:50 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46300 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park, for the report of an assault with a firearm.

Investigation determined Marcus Isaiah Peterson, 29 of Lexington Park, brandished a firearm in the area of his residence, and then pointed the weapon at a juvenile victim; Peterson also pointed the weapon at several other individuals in the area.

Shortly after this incident, Peterson was confronted by a relative of the juvenile victim. Peterson and his wife Amber Lanesh Adkins, 28 of Lexington Park, agreed to meet the relative outside, to settle the issue. The parties met outside, at which time Adkins produced a firearm from the inside of her jacket, and pointed the weapon at the victim, threatening to shoot the victim. Peterson and Adkins then left the scene and returned to their residence. Deputies made contact with Peterson and Adkins at their residence, and shortly after contact a search warrant was obtained for the residence.

Located during the search warrant was a black replica handgun which matched the victims’ descriptions. Peterson was placed under arrest at which time Adkins became confrontational, and interfered with his arrest.

Ultimately, both Peterson and Adkins were arrested.

Peterson was charged with Assault First Degree, and Adkins was charged with Assault First Degree and Resist/Interfere with Arrest.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any additional information is asked to contact Dep. Sidorowicz at (301) 475-4200 extension *8043, or by email at Daniel.Sidorowicz@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

