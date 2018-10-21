Four Car Pile up on Three Notch Road Sends One to Hospital

UPDATE 10/21/2018: The driver of the white Ford Escape contacted SMNEWSNET and said a Cadillac crossed the median from the northbound lane hit my vehicle and others.

10/21/2018: On Friday, October 19, 2018, at approximately 12:35 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road, and Exploration Drive, for the reported motor vehicle accident with police on the scene.

Crews arrived on scene to find 4 vehicles in the roadway with all occupants out of their vehicles, and multiple vehicles leaking fluids.

Emergency medical services transported one female to an area hospital, and an unknown number of patients signed patient care refusal forms on the scene.

Witnesses reported the white Ford SUV, was travelling on Three Notch Road, heading Northbound, when for unknown reasons the vehicle went over the median and into the Northbound Lanes, striking multiple vehicles.

Maryland State Police continues to investigate the crash, and updates will be provided when they become available.

