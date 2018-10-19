Mrs. Virgie Lorraine (Dustin) Finley, of District Heights, Maryland, born on January 16, 1928 in Washington D.C., to the late Amy P. Dustin and the late Walter W. Dustin, passed away peacefully at age 90 on October 5, 2018 at Tribute Assisted Living, Gainesville, Virginia. Virgie grew up in District Heights, Maryland and later, became a long-time resident of Huntingtown, Maryland. Virgie grew up in a rural setting, learning much about gardening from her father and mother who were proud farmers.

She graduated from Maryland Park High School, and upon graduation began work at the Library of Congress in Washington D.C. She was an Administrative Officer at the Library of Congress until retiring in 1984. Virgie was married to the late Elliott “Skeets” Finley in 1956 and celebrated 55 years of marriage.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Emma F. Catterton. She and “Skeets” enjoyed rural life in Calvert County raising Christmas trees and being active members of the Calvert County Lions Club. Virgie was an enthusiast of gardening, cooking, crocheting, and crafting. She loved and was loved by nieces and a nephew, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and dear friends and family.

Following the services a reception will be held at Mt. Harmony United Methodist Church.