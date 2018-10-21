Friends of St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Museums Awarded Seed Grant for Promotional Brochure Creation

Th e Friends of St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Museums, the non-profit organization which supports the historic sites overseen by the St. Mary’s County Museum Division, was recently awarded a $2,500 matching Seed Grant for the creation and printing of a new promotional brochure. The new marketing piece will be distributed throughout the region and state to promote the museums and historic sites. The initiative is also meant to support ongoing tourism efforts in St. Mary’s County.

According to the Southern Maryland Heritage Area Consortium (SMHAC), the grant award is part of an overall $40,000 award in Seed Grants to significant heritage tourism projects in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s Counties. The granting opportunity, completed in accordance with SMHAC’s mission, focuses on projects which preserve the heritage of Southern Maryland through innovative tourism, excellence in cultural and natural resource conservation and unique educational opportunities. Each of the programs selected for an award will enhance the Southern Maryland experience for visitors, residents, educators and businesses.

“We are truly honored that our important project was selected for this grant funding,” says Karen Stone, St. Mary’s County Museum Division Manager. “This new brochure will present all that our museums have to offer in a fresh, modern and attractive print piece with the aim of drawing increased visitation to our sites and to St. Mary’s County as a whole.”

With funding secured, Museum Division staff will begin work on the brochure with a professional design firm. The final product is scheduled to be available by the beginning of 2019.

The Friends of St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Museums raise funds in order to support historical interpretation, education programs and special needs of the sites managed by the Museum Division of St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks. The Friends organization is a 501(c) 3 organization which sponsors events, assists with acquisitions and supports efforts to broaden the understanding of our culture and community heritage.