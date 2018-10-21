Calvert Hospice Announces 3rd Annual Festival of Wreaths

Calvert Hospice is pleased to announce our 3rd annual Festival of Wreaths. This fun, family-friendly event will be held November 17, 2018 from 10 am – 3 pm at Calvert High School in Prince Frederick.

Admission is FREE! There’s something for every member of the family at the Festival of Wreaths. Beautiful, handcrafted wreaths will be on display; this year, you will be able to bid on your favorite wreaths via cell phone all day, or let our helpful staff help you create a bid. We will also have a selection of wreaths and other items for immediate purchase. For a small donation you can make your own wreath or centerpiece from fresh greenery. Create some fun crafts with your kids and visit with Santa. Participate in our Spree Wreath raffle and our new Giving Tree. Find gifts for friends and family at the pop-up Shoppe for Hospice, purchase poinsettias for early holiday decorating, and more. Local food vendors will be on site with tasty treats for sale! John Luskey will perform between 1 – 3 pm; come enjoy holiday music with us!

This year, we are excited to announce the return of Breakfast with Santa! Breakfast will be held on November 17, 2018 from 9 – 10 am at Calvert High School before the Festival of Wreaths event starts. Tickets are $10 per child. Children will enjoy breakfast, fun holiday-themed crafts, and special time with Santa to share their holiday wish lists. Families are encouraged to take their own photos to create special holiday memories in Santa’s winter wonderland! Space is limited for breakfast, so purchase your tickets early. Call our office at (410) 535-0892 for questions, or visit our website to purchase tickets or download the order form: https://calverthospice.org/ festival-of-wreaths. Stay after breakfast and enjoy the Festival of Wreaths!

Would you like to donate a handcrafted wreath for the event? Perhaps your business would like to be a sponsor? Event sponsorship is a wonderful way to support a great cause and gain exposure for your company. Contact us for more information or visit our website https://calverthospice.org/ festival-of-wreaths

For questions or more information, please contact Peggy Braham at (410) 535-0892, ext. 4011 or FOW@calverthospice.org.