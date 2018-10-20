51-Year-Old Clinton Man Struck and Killed by Suspected Impaired Driver While Changing Tire

A pedestrian is dead this morning after a vehicle crash in Prince George’s County that troopers believe may have involved an impaired driver.

The deceased is identified as Samuel Brown, 51, of Clinton. Prince George’s County EMS personnel pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

The driver of the victim’s vehicle, which is a Jeep Cherokee is identified as Aejah Brown, 23, of Clinton. The rear passenger in the victim’s vehicle was identified as Brittany Campbell, 22, of Lanham. Neither reported injuries during the incident.

The at-fault driver is an adult male, 29, of Temple Hills. The driver reported no injuries. He is not being identified at this time due to pending criminal charges that could result from the investigation.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m. this morning, the Maryland State Police received calls from motorists reporting a crash involving a sports utility vehicle and a pedestrian on the outer loop of 495 at St. Barnabas Road in Oxon Hill. Troopers from Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack were immediately dispatched to the location.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was outside his vehicle changing a tire when he was struck. During contact with the at-fault driver, troopers detected signs that he was possibly operating under the influence. Their investigation indicated the driver may have been under the influence.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded and will be conducting a detailed crash reconstruction. Upon completion, the investigation will be forwarded to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office for review regarding charges.

Prince George’s County EMS personnel and MDOT State Highway Administration personnel responded and assisted with the lane closures. MDOT State Highway Administration personnel are still currently on scene assisting with lane closures and detours around the scene. Lanes are still closed at the time of this writing.