UPDATE: Medical Emergency Suspected in Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Involving 71-Year-Old Mechanicsville Man

UPDATE 10/21/2018 @ 12:10 p.m.: On October 21, 2018, at approximately 4:10 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle collision in the 28100 block of Mechanicsville Road, in the area of Bet Lane, in Mechanicsville.

Upon arrival deputies located a single vehicle, with one occupant that had crashed into a building.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined a 2016 Ford F-150 operated by Antonio Joseph Malaspina, age 71 of Mechanicsville, was traveling south on Mechanicsville Road, towards Budds Creek Road, when the vehicle crossed the center line and exited the roadway. The vehicle struck a sign post, telephone pole, and ultimately an unoccupied building.

Malaspina was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, where he succumbed to his injuries.

At this time it is suspected Malaspina suffered a medical emergency; speed and alcohol are not considered to be contributing factors in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision is asked to contact Deputy Jason Smith at (301) 475-4200 extension *2328 or by email at Jason.Smith@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

