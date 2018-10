Reginald Benjamin Henson, Jr., 40 of Great Mills, MD, passed away on October 17, 2018. Family and friends will unite on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 for visitation at 10 am until time of service at 11 am at Living Hope Church, 21650 Chancellors Run Road, Great Mills, MD. Interment will be private.

