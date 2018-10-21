Margaret Ann “Peggy” McMurray, 87, of St. Inigoes, MD passed away peacefully Thursday, October 18, 2018 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD.

She was born September 4, 1931 in Ridge, MD to the late William Bryan Knott and Alice Josephine Taylor Knott.

Peggy was a graduate of St. Michael’s High School in Ridge, MD. In 1967 she married her beloved husband, LCDR William Cooper McMurray, USN (Ret.). Together they celebrated over 37 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in April 2004. She was a dedicated Secretary for the C & P Telephone Company for many years until her retirement. In retirement she worked as a substitute teacher for Prince George’s County Board of Education. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and prepared many wonderful meals accompanied with delicious desserts. At Christmas she enjoyed baking cookies with her grandchildren to share with the family. She was a friend to many and enjoyed helping others, especially through difficult times, as she prepared many delicious meals for them. Her house was always immaculate and beautifully decorated. She also made sure her yard was beautifully manicured. Her family was her greatest love, and she enjoyed any time she was able to spend with them.

She was a long time member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ridge, MD and a member of the Ladies of Charity.

Peggy is survived by her sons, Robert Bryan Wimberly, Sr. (Mary Lou) and Randolph Luther Wimberly (Bonnie), both of St. Inigoes, MD; her sister, Betty Lou Johnston (Bunk) of Virginia Beach, VA; her grandchildren: Travis Michael, Shelby Louise, Jason Patrick, and Bridget Ann; her great granddaughter, Summer Nicole; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and beloved husband, she is also preceded in death by her grandson, Robert Bryan Wimberly, Jr.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Scott Woods at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, P.O. Box 429, Ridge, MD 20680. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Travis Wimberly, Jason Wimberly, Randy Cole, Benjy Johnston, Jay Scott Ridgell, and Jerry Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be Bridget Wimberly and Shelby Wimberly.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 456, Ridge, MD 20680.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, PA.