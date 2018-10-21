Tracy Kim Eckloff, 49 of Owings, MD passed away in Lexington Park, MD on October 9, 2018. Tracy was the daughter of Joseph T. Brown, Sr. and the late Ruth Helen Carr. She was born in Cheverly, MD on September 1, 1969. Tracy loved the Dallas Cowboys and her dogs. She loved road trips, shopping and being with friends and family. Her ultimate joy in life was her son, Wayne and her nephews.

In addition to her mother, Tracy was predeceased by her husband, William Eckloff and her daughter Meghan Marie Arivella. She is survived by her Father, Joseph T. Brown, Sr. (Carol) of Lexington, SC and her son, Joseph Wayne Roberts of Portland, OR; brothers, Joseph T. Brown, Jr.; John D. Lester (Michelle); Danny Sullivan (Linda); Carl Sullivan (Darlene); Tammy Lee Doswell (David); Dianne Gravke (Larry); Brenda Roberts (Danny) and Barbara Lester.

Family will receive friends for Tracy’s Memorial Gathering on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 from 3pm to 5pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.