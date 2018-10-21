LCDR Hubert Randolph “Bert” Leighton, Jr., USN, (Ret.), 87, of Hollywood, MD passed away on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD.

He was born on October 17, 1931 in Salem, MA to the late Hubert Randolph Leighton, Sr. and Pauline Jeanne King Leighton.

In 1949 Bert enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country for over 26 dedicated years of service when he retired in 1975 as a Lieutenant Commander. He was a squadron navigation officer and instructor. He served during the Korean War and Cuban Missile Crisis. He earned the Navy Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, and Good Conduct Medal (5). On February 1, 1951, he married his beloved wife, Jessie Marie Leighton in Tolland, CT. Together they celebrated over 67 wonderful years of marriage. During his military service he and his family enjoyed living in Italy, Greece and England. He and his wife travelled cross country twice. He enjoyed square dancing, sailing, and skiing. He was a champion golfer and loved his classic jaguar. His family was his greatest enjoyment, and he loved spending time with them.

In addition to his beloved wife, Bert is also survived by his children: Kimberly Jeanne Malespina of Hollywood, MD, Allison Dee Leighton of Lexington Park, MD and Glenn Keith Leighton of Hollywood, MD; grandchildren: Adam John Miller of Phoenix City, AL, Aaron Leigh Miller of Ellicott City, MD, and Nicholas Michael Noll of Dallas, TX; great grandchildren: Tyler, Brianna, Xena, Noelle, Charlotte, and Micah; a great-great granddaughter, Natalie, and two more on their way; and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his siblings: Catherine Rupar, Lester Leighton, and Bruce Leighton.

All services will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, PA.