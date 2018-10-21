Ransom “Billy” Hanford, 80, of Lexington Park, MD formerly from Henderson, NC, passed away on October 19, 2018 in Callaway, MD. He was born on May 6, 1938 in Henderson, NC and was the son of the late Lucy Bell Hanford and Matt Ransom Hanford of Henderson, NC. Billy was the loving husband of Martha Haywood Hanford of Lexington Park, MD, whom he married on September 1, 1963 in Candor, NC. Ransom is survived by his children: Elizabeth Schlosser (Lou) of Lexington Park, MD, Melissa Hanford of Fort Lauderdale, FL, 6 grandchildren and 2 step grandchildren. As well as, siblings; Alton Hanford, Mark Hanford (Patsy), Wayne Hanford (Juanita), his sister in law Janice Haywood and Sue Hanford. He was preceded in death by his brother Ray Hanford and sister in law Charlene Hanford.

He graduated from Henderson High School in 1956.

In addition, he earned an Electrical Engineering Degree from North Carolina State University in 1964. Moreover Billy moved from Henderson, NC to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1964. Afterwards, he worked at Patuxent River Naval Air Base Testing Center for 33 years, retiring in 1997.

Billy served in the United States Navy from February 6, 1957 to January 24, 1961. While serving in the United States Navy, he earned the Good Conduct Medal. Billy started Cedar Point Financial Services in 1994, and worked as a consultant to EMA, Dyncorp, and Vitro. He was on the Board of Directors for Cedar Point Federal Credit Union and Cedar Lane Apartments. Billy loved fishing, traveling to different countries, investing in stock and bonds, spending time at his Carolina Beach condo and spending time with family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 11:00 AM in Lexington Park United Methodist Church Lexington Park, MD with Pastor Doug and Lorie Hayes officiating. Interment will be private.

Contributions may be made to Hospice House of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650, Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation 230 E OHIO ST STE 304 CHICAGO, IL.