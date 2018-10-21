Karen Denise Wessels, 55, passed away on October 17, 2018, at the Cancer Treatment Center of America in Philadelphia, PA after a valiant effort against lung cancer.

Lee Funeral Home Calvert in Owings, MD will host a viewing from 1:00 – 5:00 pm on Sunday, October 21, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, October 22, 2018 at New Life Church in Prince Frederick, MD, immediately followed by an internment at Chesapeake Highlands in Port Republic, MD.

Karen was born on the third of November, 1962 in Washington, D.C. to Betty and Joseph Markauskas. She often reflected over fond memories with her parents and sisters, whom she also referred to as her best friends. Growing up, she enjoyed trips to West Virginia and Illinois to share time with extended family. Karen married David Wessels, a young man who captured her heart early in life, on May 25, 1985. Over the years, she worked and volunteered in positions that were important to her, including supporting the family business as well as the local church and schools. Though Karen was passionate in these endeavors, it would never compare to the fervor in which she raised her family and made a home. Her home in Port Republic consistently overflows with her close friends and beloved family, including her daughter and three sons.

Karen enjoyed time with her friends and family, spoiling her pets, relaxing at the beach, and crocheting. She was often found participating in community and church events, frequently the mastermind behind them. However, she was most known for her kind heart and the ferocity with which she loved.

She is survived by her husband, David Wessels; her children, Joseph Wessels, Joshua Wessels (Hannah), Jonathan Wessels (Erika), and Hannah Wessels; her grandchildren, Tyler Wessels and Jeorgia Wessels; her parents, Joseph Markauskas and Betty Gearheart-Markauskas; her sisters, Susan Scarlett (Brian) and Christina Halt (Scott); her father-in-law, August Wessels; her sisters-in-law, Elizabeth (John), Patricia, Susan (Michael) and Laura (Mark); and brother-in-law, James; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Karen’s honor.