Nancy Lee Sipes, 77, of Swan Point, MD passed away on October 18, 2018 in Waldorf, MD.

Nancy was born on May 3, 1941 in Luray, VA to the late Gilbert and Cora Hoak.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years Charles Sipes; daughters, Deborah Goodwin, Charlene Randall (Ted), and Michelle DeLane (Stephen); sisters, Wanda Foltz and Linda Geer; grandchildren, Jimmy Goodwin (Hanna), Paige Goodwin, Chase Goodwin, Lizzie Goodwin, Niki Livingston (Jonah), Teddy Randall (Ashley), Katie May (Jared), Melissa Newmann (Skye), Zachary DeLane, and Kendall DeLane; great- grandchildren, Josie Stroman, Caje Stroman, MJ Livingston, Willow Livingston, and Indie May.

Nancy was a Craft business owner, she collected antiques. She was a member of the Garden Club and also was a pre-school teacher for 7 years.

The family will receive friends at New Life Church—Chapel (9690 Shepherds Creek Place, LaPlata, MD 20646) on Monday, October 22, 2018 from 9 AM until the time of Service at 10:30AM.

Interment to follow in the Church Cemetery. Online condolences to the family can be shared at arehartechols.com.