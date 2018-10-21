Tharon Wayne Anthony, 62, of Huntingtown, MD passed away peacefully at his home on October 19, 2018 with his loving wife by his side. He was born February 21, 1956 in Sikeston, MO to G. Tharon and Glenda Mae (Clark) Anthony. Tharon was raised in Oran, MO. He worked for BG&E for 20 years and at the Architect of the Capitol for 17. Tharon married Stacy Schauer on October 1, 1983. He enjoyed his family and beach vacations where he earned the title the “Beach Moose”. He loved his motorcycle, cars, fishing, and camping. Tharon will be remembered as a kind, funny and friendly person who never met a stranger.

Tharon is survived by his wife Stacy, son Benjamin Tharon Anthony and wife Kate of Oahu HI, daughter Lauren Rebecca Wissmann and husband Christopher of Cape Girardeau MO, parents G. Tharon and Glenda Anthony of Huntingtown MD and sister Cheryl Jameson and husband Randy of Prattville, AL.