Shawn Marie Gentry, 33

October 21, 2018

Shawn Marie Gentry, 33, of Deale passed away October 18, 2018. She was born February 7, 1985 in Cumberland, MD to Marlon Scott Sr. and Debora Jean (Bell) Gentry. Shawn was raised in Deale and attended Southern High School. She was employed as a certified nursing assistant in home health care in Mechanicsville. Shawn enjoyed spending time with her daughter and watching Lifetime.

Shawn was preceded in death by her son Caiden Nicholas Gentry in 2016. She is survived by her daughter Nevaeh Marie Fletcher, parents Debora Gentry of Deale and Marlon Gentry, Sr. of Barton, MD, sister Samantha Gentry of Deale, brother Marlon Gentry, Jr. of Deale and Nevaeh’s grandmother Ethel Evans, who Shawn considered a second mother.

