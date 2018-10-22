VIDEO: Serious Four Vehicle Crash Injures Two in Hollywood

October 22, 2018

On Monday, October 22, 2018, at approximately 10:20 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road, and Airport View Road, in Hollywood for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with subjects trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find four vehicles in the roadway, with two subjects trapped in a Honda Pilot SUV.

Firefighters from Hollywood and Bay District Volunteer Fire Departments extricated both subjects in approximately 15 minutes.

Two patients from the Honda Pilot were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Four patients signed patient care refusal forms on the scene.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently handling the investigation, and updates will be provided when they become available.



2 Responses to VIDEO: Serious Four Vehicle Crash Injures Two in Hollywood

  1. Anonymous on October 22, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    well I think the Black car did it.

    Reply
  2. exrep on October 22, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    this is what happens when you are drinking at 10 am and drive home

    Reply

