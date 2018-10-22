With heartfelt sadness the St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services and the St. Mary’s County Government mourns the passing of Animal Control Supervisor Antonio “Tony” Malaspina.

Tony began his employment with St. Mary’s County on October 6, 1997 and was promoted to Animal Control Supervisor a year later on October 5, 1998, a position he has held until his passing.

Tony is a U.S. Army Veteran and a retired U.S. Capitol Police Officer; he is a lifelong public servant. Tony has received many letters and correspondence over the years recognizing him for his compassionate and dedicated service to the residents of St. Mary’s County.

Many of our employees lovingly describe Tony as our departments psychiatrist, as they regularly would stop in and chat with Tony and listen to his words of wisdom. He always had time to stop, listen and provide kind words of encouragement, and a shoulder to lean on. Tony was a generous, warm, and loving man and a wonderful father; to his own family, and to many of our employees as well.

Tony was exceptionally professional in his actions and demeanor, extremely competent in his duties, and an all-around great man. He represented his family, friends and workplace in exemplary fashion. Tony was a class act and a true gentleman! Thank you for your service Tony! We will it take from here!

