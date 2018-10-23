Maryland State Police to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The Maryland State Police, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration, are asking residents to dispose of any unwanted and expired prescription medications during the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at all 23 state police barracks.

Each barrack will act as a collection station to give residents an opportunity to dispose of all unwanted and unused prescription drugs. The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications. Second only to marijuana, non-medical prescription drugs are the most commonly used drug in the country. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, a majority of teenagers abusing prescription drugs are finding an unlimited supply in their family’s medicine cabinet.

Locally during the last initiative in April 2018, troopers collected nearly 2,155 pounds of prescription drugs. Since 2014, Maryland State Police have collected more than 17,823 pounds of prescription drugs through similar initiatives. For those that cannot make it on Saturday, you can drop them off at any state police barrack, any time of the day, throughout the year.

WHAT: National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative

WHEN: Saturday, October 27, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Any Maryland State Police Barrack

Please visit the below link for barrack locations: http://mdsp.maryland.gov/Organization/Pages/FieldOperationsBureau/allbarracks.aspx

