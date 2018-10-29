Fastop “Got To Give” Program Growing with the Support of Community Members

Fastop fundraising program generates funds for the Burnett Calvert Hospice House

The output of funds have risen as the Gott Company continues to support charities through its “Got To Give” program at the Fastop locations throughout

Calvert and St. Mary’s counties. After providing continuous support for Calvert Hospice over many years, the company decided to take their support one step further and raise funds for the Burnett Calvert Hospice House through its newly developed donation program. Doubling what customers

contributed at Fastop checkout counters, Calvert Hospice received a total of $3,054.46 which will help offset operating expense such as staffing and patient care.

“Of the 65 residents we cared for at the Burnett Calvert Hospice House in 2017, 45% of them did not have the money to pay the full room and board fee,” explains Director of Development Claire Piason. “It is because of compassionate people like you that allow us to provide care and support to anyone in need regardless of their financial circumstances.”

The Gott Company looks to continue raising money for local charities through its Fastop stores. Customers are encouraged to continue donating when they stop by any one of eight Fastop locations throughout the southern Maryland area.

We appreciate the customers and crew members getting behind the campaign to ensure it is successful,” says Jim Miller, Gott Company Operations Manager. Customers who donate are encouraged to snap a picture of their donation and join the online conversation by using the hashtag #GOTToGive.