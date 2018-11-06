Lusby Man Charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS

On October 11th, 2018, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant on Cowpoke Circle in Lusby.

Four (4) pounds of marijuana as well as four (4) pounds of marijuana oil/wax was recovered during the search warrant.

The marijuana and marijuana oil/wax has an approximate street value of $35,000. A total of $9,850 in currency was also seized from the residence.

Alontre Dameron Strother, 20, of Lusby, was arrested and charged with Possession w/Intent to Distribute CDS.