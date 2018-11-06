Lusby Man Charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS

November 6, 2018
Alontre Dameron Strother, 20, of Lusby

On October 11th, 2018, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant on Cowpoke Circle in Lusby.

Four (4) pounds of marijuana as well as four (4) pounds of marijuana oil/wax was recovered during the search warrant.

The marijuana and marijuana oil/wax has an approximate street value of $35,000. A total of $9,850 in currency was also seized from the residence.

Alontre Dameron Strother, 20, of Lusby, was arrested and charged with Possession w/Intent to Distribute CDS.

 

3 Responses to Lusby Man Charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS

  1. Joe on November 6, 2018 at 7:32 am

    ” It’s only weed duuuuuuude………..” lol

    Reply
  2. Enterprising young man on November 6, 2018 at 8:08 am

    That hair is a tangled crop of lice nests.

    4 lbs of weed and another 4 of wax?

    That should get you free room and board.

    Congrats.

    Reply
  3. Stop&Think on November 6, 2018 at 11:29 am

    Between the pot/oil and cash, a 20 year old floating almost $45,000.00? Makes you wonder who floated him?

    Reply

