Lusby Man Charged with Fleeing and Eluding and Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute

On October 17th, 2018, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit (CCSO DEU) executed search warrants related to an ongoing Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) investigation concerning Kyle Jerome Martin Jr., 31, of Lusby, distributing CDS.

Officers stopped the vehicle being operated by Martin in the area of Solomon’s Urgent Care. Martin attempted to flee the area on foot but was apprehended by Deputy Yates after a short foot pursuit.

Martin was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

While at the Calvert County Detention Center, Martin refused to cooperate with Correctional Officers who were attempting to conduct a thorough search of Martin for contraband. Martin later asked to use the bathroom, at which time he was granted access to a toilet within a holding cell. Martin sat on the toilet for a short time and then quickly jumped up and attempted to flush the toilet. Martin was quickly detained by correctional officers. Located in the toilet was black plastic bag containing twenty-five (25) 30mg Oxycodone pills and eight individually packaged rocks of suspected crack-cocaine having a total weight of approximately 5.5 grams.

The approximate street value of the CDS seized is $1,125. Also seized was two vehicles and $310 in currency.

Martin was charged with Fleeing and Eluding, two counts of Possession w/ Intent to Distribute CDS, two counts of Possession of CDS, Possession of CDS while Confined, and Altering Physical Evidence.

