Garage Fire in Waldorf Ruled Accidental

On Monday, October 22, 2018, at approximately 9:35 a.m., firefighters responded to 10672 Ashford Circle, in Waldorf for a garage fire.

Firefighters from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding areas arrived on scene to find a two story single family home with heavy fire showing from the attached garage.

It took over 40 firefighters approximately 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The occupants stated they smelled a burning odor in the home and went to investigate, and upon entering the garage, they located fire within the garage.

All occupants were able to evacuate the home safely.

The total monetary loss to the structure and contents was estimated at $110,000.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal ruled the preliminary cause of the fire to be accidental.

No injuries were reported.

The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

