Multi-Mission Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Office (PMA-266) Welcomes New Program Manager

The Multi-Mission Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) office (PMA-266) welcomed a new program manager during a ceremony held Oct.18 in Patuxent River.

Rear Adm. Brian Corey, Program Executive Officer for Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons (PEO (U&W)), presided over the change of command where Capt. Eric Soderberg assumed responsibility of PMA-266 from Capt. Jeff Dodge.

“From the day he stepped foot in Annapolis, through his time as an aviator and a program manager, Capt. Dodge has been one consistence stream of excellence,” said Corey. “I am very proud of what this team has accomplished under Dodger’s leadership.”

As PMA-266 program manager, Dodge led a workforce of more than 200 team members. Under his leadership, the program office saw a number of firsts including MQ-8 Fire Scout’s deployment aboard a littoral combat ship; MQ-8 deployment with upgraded radar, and MH-60S/MQ-8B composite detachment. He also helped field the MQ-9 Reaper and initiate the Marine Corps Expeditionary Unmanned Systems (MUX) program.

“It’s not just about the milestones we accomplished, it’s about the people…PMA-266 has a strong, positive culture that is infectious,” said Dodge. “It’s been a great honor to be part of a team that has been on the forefront of unmanned aviation. I know this office is in good hands and will continue to execute.”

Dodge will retire from the Navy after 27 years of service.

Soderberg joined the NAVAIR workforce in 2011 where was first assigned to the MH-60S Class Desk followed by MH-60S integrated program team lead and then as the military director of NAVAIR’s Cyber Warfare Detachment.

Soderberg is a distinguished naval graduate of the Aviation Officer Candidate School, U.S. Navy Test Pilot School, and Naval War College. He has accumulated over 4,000 flight hours in 22 different fixed and rotary-wing aircraft.

“Our fundamental objective at PMA-266 is simple…we will provide our nation and warfighters with capabilities that give them an unfair combat advantage whenever possible and do so at a fair price to our fellow citizens,” said Soderberg. “I am excited to be joining the team in working hard at this worthy task.”

