WANTED – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 10/23/2018

October 23, 2018

The following persons are wanted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.

If you have information concerning these cases, you should take no action, but instead immediately contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department or your local law enforcement agency.

Eric Donnell Gross

Eric Donnell Gross is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Deon Letron Jackson

Deon Letron Jackson is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Chaz Duvall Reed

Chaz Duvall Reed is wanted for Drug Distribution. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
James Edward Hackett

James Edward Hackett is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Amber Renne Stewart

Amber Renne Stewart is wanted for Violation of Probation- Drug Possession. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Andre Tayvon Gross

Andre Tayvon Gross is wanted for Assault, Theft, Destruction of Property and Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Michelle Denise Wilson

Michelle Denise Wilson is wanted for Violation of a Protective Order. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Matthew Ray Quade

Matthew Ray Quade is wanted for Assault and Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603

Individuals with information concerning these cases should take no action themselves, but instead immediately contact the
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office or local law enforcement agency.

  • Sgt. Rob Selkirk 410-535-2800 Ext 2517 Cell 443-624-8241
  • Det. Mike Tomlinson 410-535-2800 Ext 2581 Cell 443-532-4278
  • Det. Chip Ward 410-535-2800 Ext 2589 Cell 443-532-0603
  • Det. James Bell 410-535-2800 Ext 2748 Cell 443-975-0481
  • Det. Mike Lewis 410-535-2800 Ext 2747 Cell 443-975-8368
  • Det. Jeff Murphy 410-535-2800 Ext 2316 Cell 410-474-4413
