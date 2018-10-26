House and Workshop Fire in La Plata Under Investigation

October 26, 2018

On Tuesday, October 23, 2018, at approximately 3:20 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to 6315 Hidden Valley Drive, in La Plata, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 2-story residence with fire and heavy smoke showing.

It took over 40 firefighters approximately 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The owner of the residence discovered the fire located in a workshop attached to the residence.

The total loss of structure and contents was estimated at $350,000, smoke alarms were active and working in the residence, with no sprinkler system active.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Updates will be provided as they become available.




