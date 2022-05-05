Previously Convicted La Plata Man Found Guilty of Possession of Firearm, Fleeing and Eluding, Other Charges

UPDATE 5/5/2022: State’s Attorney Richard Fritz announces that on April 26, 2022, following a two-day trial, a Saint Mary’s County jury found 27-year-old Andre Raynard Hilliard-Johnson, guilty of Possession of a Regulated Firearm with a Prior Felony Conviction, Fleeing and Eluding an Official Police Vehicle, as well as other firearm charges. Mr. Hilliard-Johnson was on probation in Charles County for Armed Robbery and Assault when these offenses were committed.

Mr. Fritz would like to thank Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Boyd for the successful prosecution of this case and the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department for their exemplary police work generally; more specifically, Mr. Fritz would like to thank Trooper Rachel Kaszubski and Trooper Collin Willhite for their participation in this trial to secure Mr. Hilliard-Johnson’s conviction.

Mr. Hilliard-Johnson’s exposure is 19 years, and he is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center pending the preparation of a pre-sentence investigation.



Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have charged Andre Raynard Hilliard Johnson, 24, of La Plata, in connection with a shooting that occurred on October 3 in Waldorf.

Investigation revealed a group of people, one of which was a resident, were standing outside a house in the 11200 block of Wildmeadows Street when another group of people approached and stood nearby; people in both groups had been involved in a previous altercation.

Johnson walked toward the group who had gathered in front of the house, pulled out a handgun and fired several shots. At least one person – who was standing in front of the house and who has not yet been identified by detectives – fired back towards Johnson, but struck 17-year-old Elisha Amon Cole who was standing nearby.

During the course of the investigation, Johnson was identified as being one of the persons who fired a gun during this incident.

He was subsequently arrested on October 19, 2018, and charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and other charges for shooting toward the people in front of the house.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators are urging anyone with information to contact Det. J. Elliott at (301) 609-6515. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

