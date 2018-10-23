Police Arrest Man for Drugs and Obstructing/Hindering at Accident Scene in Chesapeake Beach

On October 21, 2018 Deputy Lorenzano of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Dalrymple Road, in Chesapeake Beach for the report of an auto accident.

While EMS was treating the driver of the vehicle, Navon Samuels Rice, 30, pulled up in another vehicle and attempted to walk over to the driver of the accident.

Rice was told he could not make contact with the driver at that time due to the ongoing investigation of the accident. Rice continued to yell across the street and attempted to walk over to the patient again, therefore, he was placed in handcuffs.

A search of his person revealed a folded up dollar bill with suspected cocaine.

Rice was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and Obstructing and Hindering.

