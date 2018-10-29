Abandoned Vacant House Fire Under Investigation in Waldorf

On Tuesday, October 23, 2018, at approximately 4:45 p.m., police fire and rescue responded to the area of 2290 Mattawoman Beantown Road, and Substation Road, in Waldorf, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find the vacant house fully engulfed in flames, approximately 20 firefighters controlled the fire in 15 minutes.

No smoke alarms, fire alarms, or sprinkler systems were present.

It was determined the fire started in the interior living place, with the cause of the fire still under investigation.

A passer-by discovered the fire.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available,

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6834.