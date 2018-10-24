Woman Overdoses in Checkers Drive-Thru in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, October 23, 2018, at approximately 3:05 p.m, police fire and rescue personnel responded to the Checkers Fast Food Restaurant on Great Mills Road, and South Essex Drive, for the reported motor vehicle accident with one person unconscious.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle in the drive-thru of Checkers with police advising it was possibly an overdose.

The single female patient was found unconscious in a Ford Ranger pick-up truck, and received one dose of Naloxone (Narcan) by Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office, and was conscious, alert and talking when emergency services arrived.

The patient signed patient care refusal form from EMS, and was transported by The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office away from the scene.

